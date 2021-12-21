Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and traded as low as $19.25. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 1,708 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

