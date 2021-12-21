Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $82.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $82.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.35. 6,007,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,818. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

