Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $602.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.67 and a 200 day moving average of $560.92. The company has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

