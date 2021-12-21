Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

