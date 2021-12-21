Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.71 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

