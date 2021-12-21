Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09.

