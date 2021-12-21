Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 38,795 shares.The stock last traded at $360.31 and had previously closed at $355.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

