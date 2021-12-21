Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWJ opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.