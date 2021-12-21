Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) recently:

12/8/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

12/6/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a 305.00 price target on the stock, down previously from 310.00.

12/6/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of MBPFF remained flat at $$3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

