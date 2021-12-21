Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,073 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 742% compared to the average volume of 1,434 put options.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 33,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

