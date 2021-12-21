iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of IRTC opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.20. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

