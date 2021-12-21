iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.16 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

