iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 310.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

