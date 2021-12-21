iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $107.96.

