iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,611 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after buying an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

