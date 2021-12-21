iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 298.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

