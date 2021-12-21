iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

