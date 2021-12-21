iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Holdings Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 86,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 585,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

