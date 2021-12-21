iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 597,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,677,000 after buying an additional 244,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

