iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

