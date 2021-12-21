iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 84,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.