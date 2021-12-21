iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

