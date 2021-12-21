iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.