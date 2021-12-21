iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lowered by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.91 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

