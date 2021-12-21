iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

