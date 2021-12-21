iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $359,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 7,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.