iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,905 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

