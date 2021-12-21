iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 9.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

