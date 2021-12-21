iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

