iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,518 shares during the period. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 937,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 190,422 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

