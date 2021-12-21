Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives $5.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALK. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TALK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87. Italk has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Italk will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Italk in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Italk in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth $78,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

