ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 191,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,757. ITV has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

