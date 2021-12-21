J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.95. 344,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

