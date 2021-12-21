Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $701,832.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.