Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $197.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,700 shares of company stock worth $21,290,438 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.