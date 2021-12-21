Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

