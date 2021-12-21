Jag Capital Management LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.