Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.8% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 139,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.