Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

HASI opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

