Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,893.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,743.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

