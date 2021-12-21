James E. Barnes Sells 2,200 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGMA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 7,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

