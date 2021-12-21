Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,277 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 53.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

