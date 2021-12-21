Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,657 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.