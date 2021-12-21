Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5,600.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,600.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,777.00 and a 12 month high of $5,600.00.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.