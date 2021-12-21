Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.83. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

