JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $56.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of HQY traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. 9,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

