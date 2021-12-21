JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Stock Price Down 3%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

About JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

