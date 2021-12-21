JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0549

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $400.83 million and approximately $295.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.89 or 0.08290863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.34 or 0.99959140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

