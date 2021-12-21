K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.19 and last traded at C$7.27. 427,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 728,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.24.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. Equities analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

