Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.62. Kamada shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 170,381 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Kamada alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.